Classement national: Voici les 125 meilleurs hôtels de Suisse

Le ranking de la «SonntagsZeitung» distingue 125 établissements au total, classés parmi 5 catégories: vacances, vacances «nice price», wellness, villes et famille. Un vaste choix pour préparer un séjour mémorable au pays de Heidi.

Le Grand Bellevue de Gstaad caracole en tête et a remporté le prix de l’Hôtel suisse de l’année. (Photo d’illustration)
DR

Les 35 meilleurs hôtels de vacances

  1. (Classement 2021: 1) Castello del Sole*****6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 791 02 02 www.castellodelsole.com

  2. (2) Eden Roc***** 6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 785 71 71 www.edenroc.ch

  3. (3) The Chedi***** 6490 Andermatt Tél.: 041 888 74 88 www.thechediandermatt.com

  4. (4) Kulm***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 80 00 www.kulm.com

  5. (5) Suvretta House***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 36 36 www.suvrettahouse.ch

  6. (6) Badrutt’s Palace***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 837 10 00 www.badruttspalace.com

  7. (10) Giardino***** 6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 785 88 88 www. giardino.ch

  8. (9) Le Grand Bellevue***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 748 00 00 www.bellevue-gstaad.ch

  9. (7) Gstaad Palace***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 748 50 00 www.palace.ch

  10. (8) The Alpina***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 888 98 88 www.thealpinagstaad.ch

  11. (12) Park Hotel Vitznau***** 6354 Vitznau Tél.: 041 399 60 60 www.parkhotel-vitznau.ch

  12. (13) Riffelalp Resort***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 05 55 www.riffelalp.com

  13. (nouveau) Kempinski Palace Engelberg 6390 Engelberg Tél.: 041 639 75 75 www.kempinski.com/engelberg 

  14. (14) Zermatterhof***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 66 00 www.zermatterhof.ch

  15. (16) In Lain Hotel Cadonau***** 7527 Brail Tél.: 081 851 20 00 www.inlain.ch

  16. (11) Carlton Hotel***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 70 00 www.carlton-st.moritz.ch

  17. (17) The Omnia Mountain Lodge***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 71 71 www.the-omnia.com

  18. (18) Kronenhof***** 7504 Pontresina Tél.: 081 830 30 30 www.kronenhof.com

  19. (15) Villa Orselina***** 6644 Orselina-Locarno Tél.: 091 735 73 73 www.villaorselina.ch

  20. (19) Maiensässhotel Guarda Val**** 7078 Lenzerheide-Sporz Tél.: 081 385 85 85 www.guardaval.ch

  21. (21) Waldhaus***** 7514 Sils-Maria Tél.: 081 838 51 00 www.waldhaus-sils.ch 

  22. (22) Giardino Mountain***** 7512 Champfèr-St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 63 00 www.giardino-mountain.ch

  23. (24) Splendide Royal***** 6900 Lugano Tél.: 091 985 77 11 www.splendide.ch

  24. (25) Walther**** 7504 Pontresina Tél.: 081 839 36 36 www.hotelwalther.ch

  25. (23) Cervo Mountain***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 968 12 12 www.cervo.ch 

  26. (20) Guarda Golf***** 3963 Crans-Montana Tél.: 027 486 20 00 www.guardagolf.com

  27. (27) Mont Cervin Palace***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 88 88 www.montcervinpalace.ch

  28. (29) Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola*****6906 Lugano Tél.: 091 973 25 55 www.villacastagnola.com

  29. (32) Schweizerhof**** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 00 00 www.schweizerhofzermatt.ch

  30. (nouveau) W Verbier***** 1936 Verbier Tél.: 027 472 88 88 www.marriott.de/hotels/travel/gvawh-w-verbier/

  31. (35) Arosa Kulm Hotel & Alpine Spa***** 7050 Arosa Tél.: 081 378 88 88 www.arosakulm.ch

  32. (28) Le Crans Hotel & Spa***** 3963 Crans-Montana Tél.: 027 486 60 60 www.lecrans.com

  33. (31) Villa Principe Leopoldo***** 6900 Lugano Tél.: 091 985 88 55 www.leopoldohotel.com

  34. (33) Boutique-Hotel Vereina**** 7250 Klosters Tél.: 081 410 27 27 www.vereinaklosters.ch

  35. (nouveau) Schlosshotel Zermatt**** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 44 00 www.schlosshotelzermatt.ch

