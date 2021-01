epa08920272 A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Policlinico di Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome, Italy, 05 January 2021. A second batch of 470,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reportedly has arrived in Italy and more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated with it so far in Italy. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

keystone-sda.ch