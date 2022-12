(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 28, 2022, the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California. - Employee departures multiplied at Twitter on November 17, 2022, after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs. "I may be #exceptional, but gosh darn it, I'm just not #hardcore," tweeted one former employee, Andrea Horst, whose LinkedIn profile still reads "Supply Chain & Capacity Management (Survivor) @Twitter." (Photo by Constanza HEVIA / AFP)

AFP