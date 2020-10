(FILES) In this file photo Jake Tremblay walks his dog Eugene to cast his ballot at an official ballot drop box for the 2020 US Elections on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, California on October 12, 2020, where election officials are looking into the use of unofficial ballot drop boxes installed by California's Republican Party. - The Republican Party in California has locked horns with state authorities, saying it will defy a cease-and-desist order to remove unauthorized ballot boxes it has put up in three counties across the state. A spokesman for the party argues the boxes -- placed over the weekend at conservative churches, gun shops and other locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Fresno County-- simply amount to "ballot harvesting," which allows third parties to collect and deliver ballots in some US states. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

AFP