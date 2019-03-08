Le débat sur l'avortement enflamme les réseaux sociaux
Droits des femmesIllustrations, vidéos, phrases-chocs: le mouvement pro-IVG fait preuve de créativité pour combattre les durcissements de loi.
Le 14 mai dernier, les réactions sur les réseaux sociaux se sont multipliées après l'adoption, en Alabama, du texte sur l'avortement le plus restrictif des États-Unis. Aujourd'hui mardi, un nouveau projet de loi pour légaliser l'interruption volontaire de grossesse (IVG) sera présenté par la Campagne nationale pour le droit à l'avortement au parlement national argentin pour la 8e fois depuis 2007.
Une manifestation de soutien, appelée «Pañuelazo pour le droit à l'avortement», est organisée à Paris ce soir à 18h.
Sur les réseaux sociaux, les «pro choice», soit ceux qui militent en faveur de la liberté de choix de la femme, s'expriment principalement grâce à travers les hashtags #abortionban, #Noabortionban, #abortionrights, #womensrights, #StopTheBans ou encore #abortionisawomansright et #YouKnowMe.
always always always a women’s choice (as well as trans, gender non-conforming, non-binary folks of course!!!!!!!!***). ALWAYS. not your body. not your choice. done. simple. i’m having trouble expressing how disappointing, disgusting and disheartening the series of events that has happened these past few days have been. to find out ways to help— donate to @yellowfund in alabama, @prochoiceoh, @whoohio, @plannedparenthood. or pls comment any other ways to help/support those in these states (and others, too!). #prochoice
Join @staceyabrams in her fight to keep abortions legal in Georgia. Here she is with @ewarren @KamalaHarris @SenGillibrand asking you to join us in the Fair Fight. https://t.co/nuI556OVkL ps. This is also a fight for transmen and NB. #mybodymychoice #fairfight pic.twitter.com/8FuPVCiyxh— Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) 22 mai 2019
Abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible in ALL states. ????????? ????????? ????? ????????? ????????? ???? ????????? #roevwade #prochoice #womensrights #humanrights #reproductivehealth #abortion #reproductiverights #activism #feminism #plannedparenthood #healthcare #keepabortionlegal #alabamasenate #protectroe #protectroevwade #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights #abortionisnotmurder #abortionisahumanright #womenshealth #healthcare #keepabortionsafeandlegal #saveroevwade #healthcare #womensupportwomen #protectroe #protectroevswade #womenshealth #alabama #heartbeatbill #abortionrights #abortionishealthcare #abortionisnotmurder #abortionaccess #prochoice #prochoiceisprolife #alabamasenate #abortionaccess #safeabortion #abortionisawomansright
Rachel said this a while ago???????? #AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/RnqQB7JYQh— Chris p papi???? (@thatmomoboy) 19 mai 2019
???? For this year's #IWD2019, I'm excited to be talking about #FreeSafeLegal abortion in Northern Ireland with @mariestopesuk????. #ItsTime to change Northern Ireland’s cruel and outdated abortion laws. ? • ???????????? • Every single week, 28 women and people are forced to travel from Northern Ireland ?? to England or Wales for abortion care. Others have no option but to buy abortion pills online... putting them at risk for life imprisonment – even in cases of rape, incest or fatal fetal abnormalities. ? • ???????????? • ???? #NowforNI #feminist #feminism #art #feministart #reproductiverights #illustration #northernireland #abortionrights #reproductivejustice #fashion
Abortion access is necessary, normal, and nonnegotiable. And you don’t have to justify your past, present, or future abortion to anyone! Every reason someone gets an abortion is a valid reason. It took me a long time to understand that I didn’t need to justify my abortion to anyone by saying “I was still in school” or “I wasn’t financially stable” or any other reason - the truth is I knew what was best for me, and that’s it. Today in more terrible news: Alabama’s governor Kay Ivey signed HB314 into law last night. This is devastating and infuriating and dangerous, but it will be challenged. It does not go into effect for 6 months - ABORTION IS STILL LEGAL IN ALABAMA. Please donate to @yellowfund and @abortionfunds and @arc_southeast. Also last night: Missouri’s Senate voted to ban abortion at 8 weeks of pregnancy. Please donate to @gwafund to support people who need abortions in Missouri (shout out to residents of my home city Kansas City - I’m with you today!) #thesweetfeminist #sweetfeminism
These 25 men, who will never be pregnant, just legislated more rights to rapists than to women, girls & victims of rape/incest.— Nahanni Fontaine (@NahanniFontaine) 15 mai 2019
This is some backwards, archaic, intentionally repressive crap.
Now’s not the time to be complacent.
DO NOT ACCEPT THIS!#AbortionRights #Alabama pic.twitter.com/PoeAVVGNfB
