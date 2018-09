Une femme et son bébé tués par un arbre

L'ouragan Florence a fait ses deux premiers morts aux Etats-Unis, une femme et son bébé, a annoncé vendredi la police de Wilmington, en Caroline du Nord.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig