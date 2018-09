Plus de 100 migrants noyés au large de la Libye

Plus de 100 migrants ont péri au début du mois dans le naufrage de deux embarcations au large des côtes libyennes, a rapporté lundi Médecins sans frontières (MSF). L'ONG cite les témoignages de rescapés.

100+ people reportedly died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on 1st Sep. Survivors were brought to Khoms, east of #Tripoli, with others intercepted by Libyan coast guard. @MSF provided emergency care to the group, some who had extensive chemical burns.https://t.co/64VgoRFEdU