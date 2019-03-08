Le débat sur l'avortement enflamme les réseaux sociaux

Droits des femmesIllustrations, vidéos, phrases-chocs: le mouvement pro-IVG fait preuve de créativité pour combattre les durcissements de loi.

Image: Instagram @bitchesbuildempires

Elisa Blondel et Lucie Monnat

Signaler une erreur

Vous voulez communiquer un renseignement ou vous avez repéré une erreur ?

Le 14 mai dernier, les réactions sur les réseaux sociaux se sont multipliées après l'adoption, en Alabama, du texte sur l'avortement le plus restrictif des États-Unis. Aujourd'hui mardi, un nouveau projet de loi pour légaliser l'interruption volontaire de grossesse (IVG) sera présenté par la Campagne nationale pour le droit à l'avortement au parlement national argentin pour la 8e fois depuis 2007.

Une manifestation de soutien, appelée «Pañuelazo pour le droit à l'avortement», est organisée à Paris ce soir à 18h.

Sur les réseaux sociaux, les «pro choice», soit ceux qui militent en faveur de la liberté de choix de la femme, s'expriment principalement grâce à travers les hashtags #abortionban, #Noabortionban, #abortionrights, #womensrights, #StopTheBans ou encore #abortionisawomansright et #YouKnowMe.

https://furtherawayfrommyself.tumblr.com/post/184945696663

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible in ALL states. ????????? ????????? ????? ????????? ????????? ???? ????????? #roevwade #prochoice #womensrights #humanrights #reproductivehealth #abortion #reproductiverights #activism #feminism #plannedparenthood #healthcare #keepabortionlegal #alabamasenate #protectroe #protectroevwade #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights #abortionisnotmurder #abortionisahumanright #womenshealth #healthcare #keepabortionsafeandlegal #saveroevwade #healthcare #womensupportwomen #protectroe #protectroevswade #womenshealth #alabama #heartbeatbill #abortionrights #abortionishealthcare #abortionisnotmurder #abortionaccess #prochoice #prochoiceisprolife #alabamasenate #abortionaccess #safeabortion #abortionisawomansright

Une publication partagée par National Org. for Women (@nationalnow) le

https://heck-yes-feminism.tumblr.com/post/184925447233/not-your-body-not-your-choice-its-ridiculous

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

MY BODY ???? MY CHOICE

Une publication partagée par ??????? (@thestudio.g) le

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

???? For this year's #IWD2019, I'm excited to be talking about #FreeSafeLegal abortion in Northern Ireland with @mariestopesuk????. #ItsTime to change Northern Ireland’s cruel and outdated abortion laws. ? • ???????????? • Every single week, 28 women and people are forced to travel from Northern Ireland ?? to England or Wales for abortion care. Others have no option but to buy abortion pills online... putting them at risk for life imprisonment – even in cases of rape, incest or fatal fetal abnormalities. ? • ???????????? • ???? #NowforNI #feminist #feminism #art #feministart #reproductiverights #illustration #northernireland #abortionrights #reproductivejustice #fashion

Une publication partagée par Caitlin Blunnie (@liberaljane) le

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Abortion access is necessary, normal, and nonnegotiable. And you don’t have to justify your past, present, or future abortion to anyone! Every reason someone gets an abortion is a valid reason. It took me a long time to understand that I didn’t need to justify my abortion to anyone by saying “I was still in school” or “I wasn’t financially stable” or any other reason - the truth is I knew what was best for me, and that’s it. Today in more terrible news: Alabama’s governor Kay Ivey signed HB314 into law last night. This is devastating and infuriating and dangerous, but it will be challenged. It does not go into effect for 6 months - ABORTION IS STILL LEGAL IN ALABAMA. Please donate to @yellowfund and @abortionfunds and @arc_southeast. Also last night: Missouri’s Senate voted to ban abortion at 8 weeks of pregnancy. Please donate to @gwafund to support people who need abortions in Missouri (shout out to residents of my home city Kansas City - I’m with you today!) #thesweetfeminist #sweetfeminism

Une publication partagée par Becca Rea-Holloway (@thesweetfeminist) le

https://mexican-super-saiyan.tumblr.com/post/184922581544

Publier un nouveau commentaire

Nous vous invitons ici à donner votre point de vue, vos informations, vos arguments. Nous vous prions d’utiliser votre nom complet, la discussion est plus authentique ainsi. Vous pouvez vous connecter via Facebook ou créer un compte utilisateur, selon votre choix. Les fausses identités seront bannies. Nous refusons les messages haineux, diffamatoires, racistes ou xénophobes, les menaces, incitations à la violence ou autres injures. Merci de garder un ton respectueux et de penser que de nombreuses personnes vous lisent.
La rédaction

Caractères restants:

J'ai lu et j'accepte la Charte des commentaires.

No connection to facebook possible. Please try again. There was a problem while transmitting your comment. Please try again.

TDG - Livres
Commander le livre «40 ans dans les cuisines des grands chefs»

Les plus partagés Monde

En relation

Zelensky arrive au Parlement pour son investiture

Une écolière tuée, 17 blessés dans une attaque au couteau au Japon

Les dernières news Monde

L'Etat français poursuivi pour pollution de l'air

Paris Pour la première fois en France, l'Etat est poursuivi pour «carence fautive» pour ne pas avoir suffisamment combattu la pollution de l'air. Plus...

Le choix difficile pour la succession de Juncker

Union européenne Le Parlement européen pose ses conditions pour le successeur de Jean-Claude Juncker, actuel président de la Commission européenne. Plus...

Une victime consultera le dossier d'un prêtre pédophile

France Un retraité de 67 ans aura accès au dossier religieux d'un prêtre qui l'avait agressé sexuellement durant son enfance, une première. Plus...

Caricatures

Le parlement européen à l'épreuve des populistes
Plus...