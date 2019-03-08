Le débat sur l'avortement enflamme les réseaux sociaux

Le 14 mai dernier, les réactions sur les réseaux sociaux se sont multipliées après l'adoption, en Alabama, du texte sur l'avortement le plus restrictif des États-Unis. Aujourd'hui mardi, un nouveau projet de loi pour légaliser l'interruption volontaire de grossesse (IVG) sera présenté par la Campagne nationale pour le droit à l'avortement au parlement national argentin pour la 8e fois depuis 2007.

Une manifestation de soutien, appelée «Pañuelazo pour le droit à l'avortement», est organisée à Paris ce soir à 18h.

Sur les réseaux sociaux, les «pro choice», soit ceux qui militent en faveur de la liberté de choix de la femme, s'expriment principalement grâce à travers les hashtags #abortionban, #Noabortionban, #abortionrights, #womensrights, #StopTheBans ou encore #abortionisawomansright et #YouKnowMe.

Join @staceyabrams in her fight to keep abortions legal in Georgia. Here she is with @ewarren @KamalaHarris @SenGillibrand asking you to join us in the Fair Fight. https://t.co/nuI556OVkL ps. This is also a fight for transmen and NB. #mybodymychoice #fairfight pic.twitter.com/8FuPVCiyxh — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) 22 mai 2019

Rachel said this a while ago???????? #AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/RnqQB7JYQh — Chris p papi???? (@thatmomoboy) 19 mai 2019