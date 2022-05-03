Votre navigateur est obsolète. Veuillez le mettre à jour avec la dernière version ou passer à un autre navigateur comme ChromeSafariFirefox ou Edge pour éviter les failles de sécurité et garantir les meilleures performances possibles.

CONCOURS | 10x2 billets pour le concert exceptionnel d'Alexandre Kantorow: Migros-Pour-cent-culturel-Classics – City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Gagnez 5x2 billets pour le concert du City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, le vendredi 20 mai 2022 à 20h au Victoria Hall.

Migros-Pour-cent-culturel-Classics - City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
DR

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Vendredi 20 mai 2022 à 20h
Victoria Hall

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, direction
Gabriela Montero, piano

culturel-migros-geneve.ch

Délai de participation: dimanche 15 mai à 23h.

Participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire: