This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Delta moving northwest in the Caribbean on October 6, 2020, at 15:20 UTC. - Hurricane Delta intensified rapidly into a Category 4 storm on October 6, 2020 and is set to slam into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early on October 7, 2020, the US National Hurricane Center said. Maximum sustained winds increased to 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, and the storm is "forecast to be an extremely dangerous" hurricane when it makes landfall, the center said. (Photo by Handout / RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RAMMB/NOAA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

AFP