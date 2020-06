A Floral tribute is seen at a police cordon at the Abbey Gateway near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020 following a fatal stabbing incident the previous day. - British police said Sunday they were keeping an open mind about what prompted a lone suspect to stab three people to death in a park filled with families and friends relaxing in the southern English city of Reading. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

AFP