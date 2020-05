Une semaine pour créer un clip

View this post on Instagram

????song available on YouTube and SoundCloud (link in bio) Today, I was supposed to play at @zermattunplugged so I’ve decided to dedicate this video to the festival ???? VITAMIN D - A creative challenge, where music and visuals are produced in a week at home during the quarantine. Directed by : @nadiatarra_ Dancers : @ivanlarson @simonvillains @chloefayolle Remixed by : @808delavega Guitar : @pierr8ck Recorded at home by : @mr.popsmaellard A project by : @justinestellaknuchel @brutuslabiche & me thanks @gva__________ #cugirl #stevelacy