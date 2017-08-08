Mort d'un singe parlant le langage des signes
Etats-UnisChantek était l'un des rares orang-outans à avoir appris le langage des signes. Il est décédé à l'âge de 39 ans.
Un orang-outan mâle qui était parmi les premiers primates à avoir appris à communiquer par le langage des signes est mort lundi à l'âge de 39 ans, a annoncé le zoo d'Atlanta où il vivait.
The Zoo Atlanta family is saddened to announce the passing of Chantek, a 39-year-old male orangutan, on August 7, 2017. Although his cause of death is not yet known, the Zoo’s Animal Care and Veterinary Teams had been treating Chantek with a regimen of advanced medical therapy targeted at mitigating his progressive heart disease. At 39, he was one of the oldest living male orangutans within the North American population of individuals overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Orangutan Species Survival Plan® (SSP). Orangutans are considered geriatric after the age of about 35. Born December 17, 1977, at the Yerkes Language Research Center, Chantek was a beloved member of the Zoo’s orangutan population for 20 years, arriving at Zoo Atlanta in 1997. He was well-known for his knowledge of American Sign Language (ASL), learned prior to his arrival at the Zoo. Although he frequently used ASL to communicate with his caregivers, with whom he developed close personal bonds throughout his years at Zoo Atlanta, he was shy about signing with individuals he did not know and often chose forms of communication which are more typical of orangutans, such as vocalizations and unique hand gestures. “Chantek will be deeply missed by his family here at Zoo Atlanta. He had such a unique and engaging personality and special ways of relating to and communicating with those who knew him best. It has been our privilege to have had him with us for 20 years and to have been given the opportunity to offer him a naturalistic environment where he could get to know and live with his orangutan family,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions. “Chantek’s long life is a great testament to the dedication of his care team and to the work of the Great Ape Heart Project, the combined efforts of which made it possible for us to give him the best care and quality of life the zoological community has to offer.” Please click the link in our bio to read the full story.
Chantek était suivi pour des problèmes cardiaques, mais les vétérinaires du zoo d'Atlanta, dans le sud des Etats-Unis, n'ont pas donné de cause définitive de sa mort.
Né à Atlanta, Chantek a été élevé comme un être humain par une anthropologiste du Tennessee, Lyn Miles, qui lui a appris le langage des signes. Cette aptitude a fait l'objet d'un documentaire en 2014 «The Ape Who Went to College» (Le primate qui a fait l'université).
Selon le zoo, Chantek «utilisait fréquemment le langage des signes pour communiquer avec le personnel, avec lequel il avait développé des liens forts». Cependant, «il était réticent à s'exprimer par ce biais avec des gens qu'il ne connaissait pas et choisissait souvent des formes de communication plus traditionnelles des orang-outans, par des vocalisations et des gestes».
Les orang-outans sont considérés d'âge avancé à partir de 35 ans «faisant de Chantek l'un des plus vieux orang-outans mâles» a avoir vécu en Amérique du Nord, a ajouté le zoo dans un communiqué. (afp/nxp)
