Mort d'un singe parlant le langage des signes

Un orang-outan mâle qui était parmi les premiers primates à avoir appris à communiquer par le langage des signes est mort lundi à l'âge de 39 ans, a annoncé le zoo d'Atlanta où il vivait.

Chantek était suivi pour des problèmes cardiaques, mais les vétérinaires du zoo d'Atlanta, dans le sud des Etats-Unis, n'ont pas donné de cause définitive de sa mort.

Né à Atlanta, Chantek a été élevé comme un être humain par une anthropologiste du Tennessee, Lyn Miles, qui lui a appris le langage des signes. Cette aptitude a fait l'objet d'un documentaire en 2014 «The Ape Who Went to College» (Le primate qui a fait l'université).

Selon le zoo, Chantek «utilisait fréquemment le langage des signes pour communiquer avec le personnel, avec lequel il avait développé des liens forts». Cependant, «il était réticent à s'exprimer par ce biais avec des gens qu'il ne connaissait pas et choisissait souvent des formes de communication plus traditionnelles des orang-outans, par des vocalisations et des gestes».

Les orang-outans sont considérés d'âge avancé à partir de 35 ans «faisant de Chantek l'un des plus vieux orang-outans mâles» a avoir vécu en Amérique du Nord, a ajouté le zoo dans un communiqué. (afp/nxp)